Adari Anand Kumar condemns the attack on YS Jagan

The attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been condemned as a heinous act by West Constituency MLA candidate Adari Anand Kumar. It was alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu threw stones at the CM with prodbhalam during a bus yatra in Vijayawada Central Constituency.

Speaking at a protest in front of the NAD YCP office, Adari Anand Kumar criticized Chandrababu for resorting to violent tactics to undermine the Chief Minister. He recalled the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's habit of attacking Chandrababu, who had backstabbed him, and accused the TDP of conspiring against Jaganmohan Reddy. However, he expressed confidence that the people of the state are with the CM and will protect him, predicting a landslide victory for the YCP with 175 seats in the upcoming elections.

Deputy Mayor of GVMC Jiyani Sridhar also criticized the TDP for allegedly orchestrating the attacks on the Chief Minister, claiming that Chandrababu was overseeing the toxic politics being played for votes. Women activists at the protest burned effigies of Chandrababu Naidu, while corporators, leaders, and workers from 14 wards participated in the demonstration.