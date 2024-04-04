Adari Anand Kumar seeks votes to YSRCP for development

Adari Anand Kumar, the MLA candidate for Visakha West Constituency, emphasized the development done by the YCP government in the last five years as a reason to vote for welfare. In a recent election campaign event held in the 89th ward, Adari Anand Kumar was accompanied by the ward president Aitamshetty Gopi and in-charge Doddi Kiran. The campaign included special pujas at a local temple and visits to Kothapalem, Santosh Nagar, and Nagendra Colonies.

During the campaign, Adari Anand Kumar was warmly welcomed by YSRCP workers and supporters with garlands and salutes. He listened to the issues faced by the locals and assured them that he would work towards resolving them. The local residents expressed their support through chants and blessings for success in the election. Adari Anand Kumar promised to lead the West Constituency towards development if elected as an MLA.

Throughout the campaign, pamphlets were distributed to intensify the message of the YCP government's developmental efforts and the call for Jaganmohan Reddy to continue as Chief Minister. Adari Anand Kumar criticized Chandrababu's government for neglecting the needs of disabled and elderly individuals by not providing direct pension payments.



During the event, it was highlighted that the YCP government had allocated funds for development projects in the constituency and had provided support to the people during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inauguration of the YSRCP party office at Kottapalem junction was also conducted, with the presence of local leaders and party members.

Various party leaders, including YSRCP Western Constituency Co-Observer Pedada Ramana Kumari, PACS Chairman Alla Paidi Raju, and YSRCP State Joint Secretary Malla Srinu, as well as other party officials and supporters, participated in the campaign event. The event saw a large turnout of YSRCP workers and community members showing their support for the party and its vision for continued development in the state.