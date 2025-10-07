ADB team reviews progress of Amaravati capital city project

Guntur: A high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the state capital Amaravati on Monday to review the ongoing progress of the Amaravati Capital City Development Project.

The team comprised Noria Saito, senior director (Water & Urban Development Sector), Manoj Sharma, Director, Sanjay Joshi, Principal Urban Development Specialist, and Ashwin Hosur Vishwanath, Senior Project Officer.

The delegation met APCRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu, along with Additional Commissioners G. Suryasai Praveen Chand and Amilineni Bhargava Tej. A detailed meeting was held with senior officials from APCRDA and the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL).

During the meeting, Commissioner Kannababu briefed the ADB team on the progress made in developing Amaravati as the state capital. The discussions covered key aspects such as farmers’ participation, policy alignment, development pace, and infrastructure priorities.

Officials also presented details on environmental safeguards, social welfare initiatives, and programmes focusing on skill development, employment generation, and worker welfare.

The ADB delegation later visited several project sites, including the Special Deputy Collector Office at Mandadam, Sakhamuru Reservoir, completed MLA and MLC residential complexes, Gazetted Officers’ Housing, Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) sites for the Assembly and HOD Towers, the N9 road construction site, the proposed water treatment plant, and the existing High Court building.

At Sakhamuru Reservoir, the team interacted with ADCL officials, project management consultants (PMC), and contractors to assess the on-ground progress. The visiting members were briefed on the current status and timelines of the ongoing development works under the ADB-supported project.