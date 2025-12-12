Additional EO calls for awareness on recycle machines in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a meeting with the concerned officials at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirumala on Thursday on setting up Reklaim Recycle machines as part of environmental protection in Tirumala.

The Reklaim Deposit Refund machine, which was set up on an experimental basis in the newly opened Pilgrim Accommodation Complex-5 (PAC-5) in Tirumala in September, received a great response, and the officials were advised to set up more machines in Tirumala on a trial basis.

He said that if devotees, after receiving soft drinks in tetra packs and tins in Tirumala, deposit them in these recycle machines instead of throwing them outside, it would help improve the cleanliness of Tirumala.

He also asked the traders and tetrapack dealers in Tirumala to create awareness among their fellow citizens on this issue. Everyone should be involved in this Swachh Tirumala activity, the additional EO said.

He instructed the concerned officers to create widespread awareness among the devotees about the Reklaim Recycle machines and take necessary steps to install more machines in important areas of Tirumala.

DFO Phani Kumar Naidu, deputy Eos Somannarayana and Reklaim Recycle representatives Kiran, Ravi and others participated in the meeting.