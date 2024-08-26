Live
Just In
Additional EO inspects Mada streets, laddu counters
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Sunday inspected four mada streets and laddu counters along with the temple Deputy EO Lokanatham and other officials.
As a part of his inspection he verified the exit and entry points for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams especially on the day of Garuda Seva.
Later, he also inspected the Laddu Prasadam complex to ensure distribution of laddus in a congenial environment to the pilgrims when the rush is heavy and made some valuable suggestions to the officers concerned.
VGO (Security) Surendra and temple AVSO Manohar were also present.
