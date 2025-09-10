Additional EO lauds the services of veggie donors

Tirumala: Calling for a dynamic mapping for the donation of seasonal vegetables for the TTD Annaprasadam activity, the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary lauded the impeccable services of vegetable donors who have been offering their largesse since 2004.

During a meeting held with Vegetable Donors at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, the Additional EO appreciated the offerings of the donors and asked them to increase their contribution as TTD has enhanced Annaprasadam activity in a wide spread manner in the last one and a half years recording 96% satisfactory levels of the pilgrims.

He directed the Annaprasadam wing officials to come out with a dynamic mapping to identify the seasonal veggies and procure them from donors avoid repetition of vegetables. “Micro level planning is needed. You can request the donors to come out with vegetables that suits the topography of that area. You can also commence a Whatsapp group with vegetable donors for better communication”, he added. Earlier, the Annaprasadam Dy EO Rajendra Kumar along with the Catering Special Officer Shastry explained the contributions in the last four years which have gone from 5.79% in the year 2022 to almost 7% in the year 2025.

They also said, the entire Annaprasadam activity in Tirumala runs out of the vegetables donated by these donors.

“Every day they donate 25 varieties of vegetables to the tune of 6-7tonnes. To meet the requirements during the ensuing Brahmotsavams we need 10 tonnes of veggies each day and they promised to provide us the same”, they maintained.

Later the Additional EO felicitated all the vegetable donors who hailed from Tamilnadu, Karnataka besides Andhra Pradesh on the occasion.

Annaprasadam AEO Siva Shankar, Superintendent Srinivas, other staffs, donors were also present.