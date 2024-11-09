Additional EO pays surprise inspection of NG Sheds

Tirumala: Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary conducted a surprise inspection in Tirumala Narayanagiri sheds in the early hours of Friday. He enquired the devotees whether they were receiving food and milk on time or not.

He also observed the services being provided by Srivari Sevaks to devotees. Since it is winter, the Additional EO instructed the officials to provide hot milk continuously and also directed them to ensure that adequate medical facilities are available to devotees.

The officials were also instructed to take appropriate steps to ensure that devotees waiting in Vaikuntha Queue Complex-2 have a speedy darshan by reducing waiting hours to the maximum possible extent.