Additional EO pays surprise inspection of NG Sheds

- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
- DGE releases schedule for SSC exam fee date
- UoH celebrates Global Encryption Day
Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary conducted a surprise inspection in Tirumala Narayanagiri sheds in the early hours of Friday. He enquired the devotees whether they were receiving food and milk on time or not.
He also observed the services being provided by Srivari Sevaks to devotees. Since it is winter, the Additional EO instructed the officials to provide hot milk continuously and also directed them to ensure that adequate medical facilities are available to devotees.
The officials were also instructed to take appropriate steps to ensure that devotees waiting in Vaikuntha Queue Complex-2 have a speedy darshan by reducing waiting hours to the maximum possible extent.
