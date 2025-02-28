Addl EO reviews summer arrangements in Tirumala

Tirumala : Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary directed the officials to take early steps so that lakhs of devotees who visit Tirumala during the ensuing summer vacation will not face any inconvenience.

He held a review with the senior officials of various departments on the arrangements to be made in connection with the anticipated devout rush during the summer holidays and asked every department to prepare a 90-day plan to deal the summer pilgrim rush on Thursday at the Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional EO directed the concerned officials to paint the white coolant at the important places like Akkagarla Gudi, Srivari Seva Sadan and all vital points in Tirumala, first ghat road where there is a lot of devotee traffic.

It has been directed to ensure that the power supply is uninterrupted so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during summer. The temple authorities have been advised to keep sufficient buffer stock of laddus to meet the needs of the pilgrims.

Medical officials have been directed to keep sufficient stock of ORS packets for pilgrims. He directed the engineering officials to take early steps to supply the required water to the devotees in all parts of Tirumala in the coming summer. He also reviewed Annaprasadam, sanita-tion and others.

Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, Bhaskar, transport general manager Sesha Reddy, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra and other officials participated in the meeting.