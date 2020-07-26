Adequate steps taken to curb Coronavirus in Kadapa: Minister A Suresh

Kadapa: Minister for Education and also District in-charge Minister A Suresh stated that government has taken all needed measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and asked the people not worry about the disease.



The minister who was in Kadapa conducted review meeting with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, MLAs, Collector Ch Harikiran and SP K Anburajan on Saturday.

However, the minister admitted that the situation is alarming due to huge surge of Covid-19 cases. Government will initate steps to allocate adequate fuds to curb the spread of the virus, he said.

He said that 5 Corona Care Centres (CCCs) will be launched one each at Global Engineering College, Haj Bhavan, Srinivasa Engineering College, Kandula Engineering College and Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa city. The minister said that government is spending Rs 500 on each patient every day during quarantine period. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that 1.20 lakh tests were conducted and among them 4,500 were tested positive till date in the district. He urged the people to stay indoors unless there was emergency. He said that death rate also huge in Kadapa district.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that 500 containment zones were established in the district. He said 2,192 coronavirus patients were get discharged till date in the district. Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, MLAs S Raghurami Reddy, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, M Sudheer Reddy and P Ravindranath Reddy, and others were present.