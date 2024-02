Adimulapu Suresh to organise meeting with Singarayakonda Mandal YSRCP workers

AP Minister and Kondapi Constituency YSRCP Incharge Dr. Adimulapu Suresh organized an emergency meeting of Singarayakonda Mandal YSRCP workers on 16-02-2024 at 6.00 pm at Ganji Vari Kalyan Mandap in Singarayakonda,Singarayakonda Mandal YSR Congress Party Chief Leaders, MPP, ZPTC, Vice MPPs, Sarpanchs, MPTC Members, JCS Convenors, Leaders of YSR Congress Party Affiliated Sections, PACS Three Men Committee Members, Secretariat Convenors, Householders Village YSR Congress Party Chief Leaders Social Media representatives, VSRCP fans, state-mandal-district level post leaders, corporation chairman and directors are all invited to attend.