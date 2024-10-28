Aditya Engg students win women Basketball tourney

Bhimavaram: The men’s team of Swarnandhra Engineering College at Narasapuram and the women’s team of Aditya Engineering College turned victorious in the Central Zone Basketball championship organised by the JNTU-Kakinada at the SRKR Engineering College here on Sunday, said college principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

Addressing the media, Physical director and convener of the sports committee Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that Swarnandhra Engineering College secured first place in the men’s section and VVIT College students got second place. SRKR Engineering College and KHIT College teams shared the third place.

In the women’s section, the team of Aditya Engineering College bagged the first place and SRKR Engineering college team got second place. The third place is shared by Sr Mary’s Engineering College of Guntur and Ongole QIS College.

Likewise, in the netball men’s section SRKR Engineering college team got first place and the second place went to PVP Siddhartha Engineering College of Vijayawada. The third place was shared by DR CR Reddy Engineering College of Eluru and Vasavi Engineering College of Tadepalligudem.

In the women’s section, SRKR Engineering College team won first place VR Siddhartha Engineering College of Vijayawada was in second place. The third place was shared by PVP Siddhartha Engineering College and Aditya Engineering College.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju, JNTU-K Inter-collegiate tournament secretary Dr GP Raju presented the prizes to the winners.

Assistant Physical director Ch Harimohan, G Sarika, Avinash and physical directors of various colleges participated.