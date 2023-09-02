Aditya-L1 satellite launched

The Aditya-L1 satellite launch, which aims to conduct research on the Sun was launched. The satellite launch vehicle Aditya-L1 will be carried by PSLV C57 from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Tirupati district, operated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

In light of the PSLV-C57 rocket launch, tight security measures have been put in place in Sriharikota. Extensive inspections by CISF forces have been conducted on land, surface, and sea. Entry into the vicinity of SHAR is prohibited for others.

The Aditya-L1 satellite, weighing 1,480.7 kg, will be sent to conduct research on the Sun from the Longrage Point (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth towards the Sun. This will be the 92nd experiment from SHAR and the 59th in the PSLV series. The Aditya-L1 satellite will capture around 1,440 images per day using the Visible Line Coronagraph (VELC) payload, at a rate of one image per minute. These images will be sent to the ground station for analysis once Aditya-L1 enters its designated orbit. The first set of images is expected to be received by the end of February. This mission will contribute to the understanding of the Sun and its dynamics, providing valuable data for scientific research.







