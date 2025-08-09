  • Menu
Admissions for D Pharm in SPWPC

Admissions for D Pharm in SPWPC
Highlights

Tirupati: Applications for admissions into the TTD-run Sri Padmavati Women’s Polytechnic College in Tirupati are invited from eligible students from...

Tirupati: Applications for admissions into the TTD-run Sri Padmavati Women’s Polytechnic College in Tirupati are invited from eligible students from August 9 to 19 August.

Interested students, who have passed MPC or BiPC in Intermediate can apply directly. Free hostel accommodation and food facility along with the course fee fixed by the government will be provided.

For more details, students can contact these numbers: 9299008151, 9247575386, 8978993810

