Admissions for Integrated MA Public Policy extended

Guntur: Directo rof Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University Dr P Brahmaji Rao announced the last date for admissions into the five-year Integrated M.A Public Policy Programme (B.A. + M.A.) with exit options has been extended for the academic year 2025–26. This innovative programme, coordinated by Takshasila IAS Academy, is specially designed for aspiring students who wish to prepare for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations right from the degree level after Intermediate (+2). Highlighting the importance of the programme, senior Faculty Member, Department of Public Policy, stated: Dr Bade Saheb,“Public Policy is emerging as one of the most promising fields of study in India and abroad.”

As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications without late fee is September 6, 2025, while applications with a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be accepted until September 9. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled for September 10. For admission-related information, candidates may contact 9030088685. Additional details are available with the Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur-522510.

For clarifications, aspirants can also reach the university on 0863-2346171 / 0863-2346138, visit www.nagarjunauniversity.ac.in, or email [email protected].