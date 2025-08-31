Live
- Exploring the many facets of Mahakavi Bharathi
- The rise of rooftop farming in urban India
- Public urged to follow police regulations during Ganesh immersion
- NFDC partners with Australian institutions to boost film collaboration and archival exchange
- Rihanna marks 20 years in music: A journey of hits and gratitude
- Govt reforms, fiscal discipline led to higher GDP growth: India Inc
- Anjaneyulu’s services to DIPR remembered
- From leader-in-waiting to laggard: India’s thorium dilemma in energy mix
- Time for India Inc to share burden of Trump tariffs on economy
- Karana Rama Nandan announces laptop rewards for top rankers
Admissions for Integrated MA Public Policy extended
Guntur: Directo rof Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University Dr P Brahmaji Rao announced the last date for admissions into the five-year Integrated M.A Public Policy Programme (B.A. + M.A.) with exit options has been extended for the academic year 2025–26. This innovative programme, coordinated by Takshasila IAS Academy, is specially designed for aspiring students who wish to prepare for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations right from the degree level after Intermediate (+2). Highlighting the importance of the programme, senior Faculty Member, Department of Public Policy, stated: Dr Bade Saheb,“Public Policy is emerging as one of the most promising fields of study in India and abroad.”
As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications without late fee is September 6, 2025, while applications with a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be accepted until September 9. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled for September 10. For admission-related information, candidates may contact 9030088685. Additional details are available with the Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur-522510.
For clarifications, aspirants can also reach the university on 0863-2346171 / 0863-2346138, visit www.nagarjunauniversity.ac.in, or email [email protected].