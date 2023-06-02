Admissions in 5 new medical colleges from this year: Vidadala Rajini

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini informed that admissions will commence in the five new medical colleges across the State from this academic year. She said the National Medical Council sanctioned 150 seats for each new medical college and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the new medical colleges in August. Addressing the media here on Thursday, she said the Central government had given permission to start admissions in the new medical colleges set up in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal and Rajahmundry and classes will start from September this year.

The Minister informed that till 2019, there were 11 medical colleges in the State and the Jagan government has taken steps to set up 17 new medical colleges at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore. She said five new medical colleges, which are ready for inauguration, will get 750 more MBBS seats in the State, with which more students will get the opportunity to study in government medical colleges.

Rajini further said that similarly, the remaining 12 medical colleges will be inaugurated in a phased manner after the construction is completed. She said that during the YSRCP rule, MBBS seats in the State increased from 2,185 to 2,935. PG medical seats in the State increased from 926 to 1,388. Infrastructure was developed in the existing medical colleges and professors were appointed and the government has taken steps to render better medical services through the government hospitals, she added.