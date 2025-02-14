Adoni: Man gets life term for killing wife

Adoni (Kurnool district): The second additional district court in Adoni sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,500 for murdering his wife in Peddakaduburu mandal, Kurnool district.

The convict, Kuruvu Nagesh, a resident of Gangulapadu village, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kuruvu Jayalakshmi (36), on February 20, 2024. According to police reports, Nagesh was unemployed and had a habit of excessive alcohol consumption.

He frequently assaulted his wife, and tensions escalated when she started constructing a new house. On the night of the incident, following an argument over household responsibilities, Nagesh attacked Jayalakshmi with an axe while she was asleep, resulting in her death.

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, Kuruvu Yellappa, the Peddakaduburu police registered a case under Sections 498(a) and 302 of the IPC.

Investigations were initially led by then-Kosigi CI G Prasad, who compiled a detailed report. The current Peddakaduburu SI, P Niranjan Reddy, ensured the systematic presentation of evidence and witness testimonies in court.

After a thorough examination, the second additional district court Judge in Adoni delivered the verdict, sentencing Kuruvu Nagesh to life imprisonment and imposing a Rs 1,500 fine. Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil commended the public prosecutor, Peddakaduburu police, and court monitoring staff for their coordinated efforts in securing justice for the victim.