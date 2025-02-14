Live
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake
- Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district
- WPL: Indian domestic players primed to leave their mark in tournament’s third season
- Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai
- Rigorous cleaning not enough to kill superbug bacteria lurking in hospital drains: Study
- Haj-2025 710 pilgrims selected for Rubath accommodation
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th February 2025
Just In
Adoni: Man gets life term for killing wife
Adoni (Kurnool district): The second additional district court in Adoni sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,500 for...
Adoni (Kurnool district): The second additional district court in Adoni sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,500 for murdering his wife in Peddakaduburu mandal, Kurnool district.
The convict, Kuruvu Nagesh, a resident of Gangulapadu village, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kuruvu Jayalakshmi (36), on February 20, 2024. According to police reports, Nagesh was unemployed and had a habit of excessive alcohol consumption.
He frequently assaulted his wife, and tensions escalated when she started constructing a new house. On the night of the incident, following an argument over household responsibilities, Nagesh attacked Jayalakshmi with an axe while she was asleep, resulting in her death.
Following a complaint from the victim’s father, Kuruvu Yellappa, the Peddakaduburu police registered a case under Sections 498(a) and 302 of the IPC.
Investigations were initially led by then-Kosigi CI G Prasad, who compiled a detailed report. The current Peddakaduburu SI, P Niranjan Reddy, ensured the systematic presentation of evidence and witness testimonies in court.
After a thorough examination, the second additional district court Judge in Adoni delivered the verdict, sentencing Kuruvu Nagesh to life imprisonment and imposing a Rs 1,500 fine. Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil commended the public prosecutor, Peddakaduburu police, and court monitoring staff for their coordinated efforts in securing justice for the victim.