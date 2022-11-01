Adopt best practices to improve Spandana: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to work on ways to improve the functioning of Spandana programme by upgrading the skills of staff and adopting a constructive approach in acting on complaints from the public.

During a review of the Spandana programme on Monday, the Chief Minister told top officials that no complaint should be left unsolved and no complainant should be left unattended.

He suggested that a mechanism consisting of CMO and top officials be evolved to attend to the complaints effectively and solve the issues raised by people at the earliest.

He directed the officials to examine the present working of Spandana at the micro level and formulate an action plan for improving its functioning to ensure more efficiency in solving the complaints to the best satisfaction of the people.

Officials should also examine various response systems in vogue in other states and adopt the best practices into our Spandana mechanism for serving the people better, he suggested.