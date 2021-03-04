Adopt steps to reduce use of plastic, garbage: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: The city is generating around 600 tonnes of garbage every day and everyone has to resolve for reducing the volume of garbage by adopting scientific methods and change of lifestyle, said District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu.

Addressing a programme 'Mana Nelluru, Mana Badhayatha,' organised as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh at Sri Venkateswara Kasturba Kalakshetram on Thursday, he said plastic has become a major threat for human existence and people should adopt suitable measures for reducing the use of plastic and through proper recycling methods.

Lakhs of tonnes of plastic waste piled up across the globe posing a major threat to human existence and the situation signifies the need for immediate measures to curb plastic use and scout for use of biodegradable material for safeguarding the environment, he said.

Chakradhar Babu also said even animals were eating plastic bags that are being used for packing food and facing severe health problems. Nature cannot decompose plastic in any manner and hence human beings have to reduce the use of plastic for daily needs, he pointed out.

The Collector said the city has 8 lakh population and was generating 750 grams of waste per person a day and the volume should be reduced. He said people should not dump the garbage in the side canals and stop such practice to avoid clogging in canals.

He said 11 drains were encroached in the city and the rest of the canals were not fit for the flow of water due to piled up garbage. He appealed to people above 60 years and people with comorbidities should get the vaccination. Joint Collector M N Harendira Prasad, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RDO SK Hussain Saheb and others were present.