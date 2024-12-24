ADTT unveiled in Tirupati to streamline issue of driving licences

Tirupati: The transport department has unveiled an Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT) at the District Transport Office in Tirupati, marking a significant leap in ensuring road safety and transparency in the issuance of driving licenses. Follow-ing the trial phase, the ADTT is set to become fully functional, providing a rigorous and unbiased platform for assessing driving competence.

The automated system, integrated with advanced sensors, eliminates the possibility of human interference or shortcuts in the driving test process. While Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) will oversee the operations, they are restricted from intervening or allowing discrepancies, ensuring that only those with genuine driving skills can pass the test.

The ADTT is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including signal lights, bullet stands, sensor panels and 21 CCTV cam-eras, ensuring a high degree of precision and accountability. Internet-enabled devices seamlessly send test results to a central system, promoting accuracy and transparency. Candidates must adhere strictly to traffic regulations while navi-gating the track, with every action monitored by sensors.

The process is designed to eliminate manual errors and en-sure fairness. Candidates must display their Learner’s Licence (LLR) number on a screen to obtain a token. Biometric verifi-cation and facial recognition confirm the candidate’s identity. A radio-frequency tag is issued and used to activate signals and sensors throughout the track.

During the test, candidates must follow traffic rules meticulously. For instance, at red signals, the tag must be present-ed to a sensor to proceed. Failure to comply, results in auto-matic disqualification. For four-wheeler tests, a radio-frequency tag is affixed to the vehicle door, and hitting bullet stands or sensor panels incurs a fine of Rs 3,000.

The ADTT’s stringent evaluation system ensures that only skilled drivers receive licences. Even minor errors can lead to test failure, emphasising the need for candidates to be well-prepared.

Aspiring drivers are advised to familiarise them-selves with track rules displayed on TV screens at the District Transport Office before attempting the test.

The introduction of the ADTT represents a significant step toward reducing road accidents by ensuring that only compe-tent drivers are granted licences. As the trial phase concludes this week, the ADTT in Tirupati is poised to set a benchmark in automated driving tests, paving the way for similar innovations across the State.