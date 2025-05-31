Advanced endoscopic procedure to treat oesophagealtumour

Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital here has treated a rare and symptomatic oesophagealtumour in a 54-year-old male patient. The patient had been experiencing intermittent, non-progressive difficulty in swallowing for over six months, without any weight loss or appetite changes—symptoms that initially ruled out oesophageal malignancy as a primary concern. Dr Rajesh Bathini, consultant (Medical Gastroenterology), and his team performed a cutting-edge procedure known as STER (Submucosal Tunnelling and Endoscopic Resection) to restore the natural health of the patient.

Dr Rajesh Bathini stated, “This advanced technique involved creating a submucosal tunnel 5 cm above the lesion, followed by careful dissection and retrieval of the tumour using precision endoscopic tools after freeing the lesion from its attachments. The mucosal entry was subsequently sealed with endoclips to ensure complete closure and healing. STER is a technically demanding procedure that requires a high degree of expertise and specialised equipment. Successfully managing this case reflects our clinical capabilities and opens up new avenues for treating similar cases in a less invasive manner.” The patient experienced complete relief from his symptoms immediately after the procedure and was discharged the very next day.

Hospital Director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi remarked, “This case underscores the importance of expert clinical judgment combined with access to state-of-the-art endoscopic technology.”