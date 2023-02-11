Advanced heart surgery performed at KIMS Ongole

Ongole: The chief operating officer of KIMS Ongole K Ankireddy announced that their doctors performed an advanced heart surgery, for the first time in the Prakasam district.

Speaking at the press meet in Ongole on Friday, Ankireddy explained that an old man from Ravinuthala village was admitted to their hospital with symptoms of fatigue and vertigo. He said that the doctors diagnosed him as suffering from bradycardia, causing the heartbeat only 40 times a minute.

Dr Anand Yadav, the cardiac surgeon explained that in most cases, a pacemaker will be installed at the right ventricle of the heart, but about 15 percent of the pacemakers may not work as they should after a few years. Dr Anand said that as a solution to the problem of the patient, they decided to opt for Conduction System Pacing, a technique of pacing to achieve more effective ventricular synchronization, and greatly improve cardiac function. He announced that this surgery was conducted in the district for the first time in their hospital.

The medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy informed that the KIMS Ongole has the advanced systems to treat all types of cardiac electrophysiology diseases by performing electrophysiology studies and radiofrequency ablation. He announced that their hospital provides quality medical services round the clock and advised the local people to utilize their services.

Ankireddy informed that the KIMS Hospital executive director T Giri Naidu appreciated the COO, the medical superintendent and the doctors' team and the supporting staff for successfully performing the advanced heart surgery.