Live
- iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple’s Biggest Battery Yet
- J&K CS discusses welfare measures for former soldiers with Dept of Ex-Servicemen Welfare's secretary
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Moves Delhi HC to Curb Misuse of AI Images and Personality Rights
- BITS Pilani Scales New Heights in NIRF 2025 Rankings
- DK Shivakumar calls Dharmasthala Case BJP-RSS conspiracy, Dismisses Congress Role
- Trump Trade Aide Peter Navarro Warns India Over Tariffs, Russian Oil Ties
- Investment pact with Israel to create more high-skill jobs in India
- Strong Alert For Indians In Nepal Amid Growing Violence After Social Media Ban
- India Inc to drive office demand as 85 pc firms eye expansion over 2 years, GCCs lead
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Vapour Cooling Chamber for Big Performance Leap
Advanced life support 108 ambulance flagged off
- The Collector inspects the ambulance and reviews its advanced life-saving equipment
- Highlights the importance of 108 ambulance services in providing immediate and quality emergency care
Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan inaugurated a new Advanced Life Support (ALS) 108 ambulance at the district Collectorate premises on Monday, urging emergency response teams to deliver timely medical assistance without delay to save precious lives.
During the inauguration, the Collector inspected the ambulance and reviewed its advanced life-saving equipment. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of 108 ambulance services in providing immediate and quality emergency care.
He noted that there are currently 33 ambulances operating in the district, continuously serving the public in medical emergencies.
Collector Chetan stated that across the state, the 108 emergency services are being operated under the supervision of BVG Healthcare Services Ltd.
The newly inducted ALS ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, significantly enhancing its ability to provide life-saving care on the move.
Key equipment in the ALS ambulance includes a ventilator, defibrillator, suction apparatus, multi-para monitor, volume infusion pump, and syringe infusion pump. He emphasized that such equipment plays a crucial role in providing advanced pre-hospital care during critical emergencies.
Also present at the event were District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Pairoju Begum, District NTR Trust Coordinator Sridevi, DCHS Dr. Madhusudan, BVG Healthcare Puttaparthi Division Operations Executive Mahesh, Kadiri Division In-charge Abdul Hussain, and 108 ambulance staff.
The Collector commended the staff for their dedicated service and stressed the need for quick response times to maximize the impact of emergency care.