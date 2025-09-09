Advanced life support 108 ambulance flagged off

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan inaugurated a new Advanced Life Support (ALS) 108 ambulance at the district Collectorate premises on Monday, urging emergency response teams to deliver timely medical assistance without delay to save precious lives.

During the inauguration, the Collector inspected the ambulance and reviewed its advanced life-saving equipment. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of 108 ambulance services in providing immediate and quality emergency care.

He noted that there are currently 33 ambulances operating in the district, continuously serving the public in medical emergencies.

Collector Chetan stated that across the state, the 108 emergency services are being operated under the supervision of BVG Healthcare Services Ltd.

The newly inducted ALS ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, significantly enhancing its ability to provide life-saving care on the move.

Key equipment in the ALS ambulance includes a ventilator, defibrillator, suction apparatus, multi-para monitor, volume infusion pump, and syringe infusion pump. He emphasized that such equipment plays a crucial role in providing advanced pre-hospital care during critical emergencies.

Also present at the event were District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Pairoju Begum, District NTR Trust Coordinator Sridevi, DCHS Dr. Madhusudan, BVG Healthcare Puttaparthi Division Operations Executive Mahesh, Kadiri Division In-charge Abdul Hussain, and 108 ambulance staff.

The Collector commended the staff for their dedicated service and stressed the need for quick response times to maximize the impact of emergency care.