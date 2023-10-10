Advocates boycott courts in Sattenapalli

Guntur: Advocates boycotted courts in Sattenapalli town on Monday and protested in front of Nyaya Devatha statue for derogatory remarks made by the Sub-Inspector and police station writer against advocate Kota Sambasiva Rao. They raised slogans against the police and protested on the court premises. They demanded the police officials to take action against the SI and station writer.

Sattenapalli Bar Association passed a resolution demanding action against SI Mani Krishna and station writer Satyaraj for insulting the advocate. They decided to submit a memorandum to the higher officials demanding action against the police officials. They stressed on the unity among the advocates.