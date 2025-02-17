After 35 years, Teru Bazaar in Pathikonda gets major makeover

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): For the first time in nearly 35 years, Teru Bazaar in Pattikonda, Kurnool district, has undergone a major transformation, thanks to the newly constructed CC road. This long-overdue infrastructure development is now the talk of the town, bringing relief to residents who have struggled with poor road conditions for decades.

The name Teru Bazaar (chariot market) traces back to 1944, when the Sri MadviratPothuluriVeerabrahmendra Swamy Rathotsavam was first celebrated in the area. The festival originated from the Sri Pedda Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Patapeta and involved pulling an ox-cart carrying the deity’s idol from Upparakatta to Pedda Masjid. Over the years, the tradition continued, and the road became an important cultural and religious route.

However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Rathotsavam was not held for nearly 40 years, and the road remained neglected. Despite its importance to farmers, traders, students, and worshippers, the area lacked basic infrastructure, turning into a muddy, pothole-filled path during the rainy season.

For years, residents of Teru Bazaar faced severe difficulties due to the poor condition of the road. The dirt pathway would turn into a muddy mess during monsoons, making commuting a daily challenge. Worshippers visiting Sri Pedda Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Sri Chennakeshava Swamy Temple, Markandeya Swamy Temple, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, Shiva-Parvati Temples, and nearby mosques, including Peerla Masjid, faced similar hardships.

Successive governments failed to address the issue, leaving the area in a state of neglect. The previous government did not take any significant steps to improve the condition of the road, despite repeated requests from the local community.

With the change in government in 2024, the demand for a proper road in Teru Bazaar was finally addressed. Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar took a special initiative to ensure the construction of a CC road under the NREGA scheme, allocating approximately Rs.56 lakh for the project.

Since the project began, the MLA personally visited the site weekly, monitoring the work and interacting with residents. He instructed officials and contractors to maintain high-quality standards and complete the road without causing inconvenience to the public.

The completion of the CC road marks a significant milestone for Teru Bazaar. The once difficult-to-navigate muddy path has been replaced with a smooth and durable road, benefiting farmers, laborers, students, traders, and devotees. With this improvement, daily activities and business operations in Teru Bazaar have become easier and more efficient. The upcoming Rathotsavam festival is also expected to be more accessible for devotees, as the new road provides a safe and convenient route for the chariot procession.

Residents and local businesses have welcomed this change, expressing their relief and appreciation for the much-needed development. The transformation of Teru Bazaar is now a symbol of progress, proving that timely government intervention can bring meaningful change to people’s lives.