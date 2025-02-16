After its maiden journey, INS Tushil sails home to Karwar

Visakhapatnam: After completing its maiden journey, INS Tushil sailed into the Karwar naval base in India.

Marking the culmination of a 12,500-nautical-mile-long journey from Kaliningrad, Russia, INS Tushil sailed into her home port on February 14.

As part of its maiden passage around the coast of Europe and Africa, the vessel visited London, Casablanca, Dakar, Lome, Lagos, Walvis Bay, Durban, and Victoria. During the port visits, the crew engaged in various professional interactions and carried out capability enhancement and collaborative efforts with a host of navies.

Demonstrating India’s commitment towards maritime cooperation and regional security, the ship conducted maritime partnership exercises with Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa and patrolled off the Gulf of Guinea.

Commissioned last December by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, INS Tushil is the seventh ship of the Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy. She was built by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia and assigned to the Western Fleet.