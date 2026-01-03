Subsidised wheat flour distribution begins

Tirupati: The State government is distributing wheat flour at Rs 20 per kg under subsidy through FP Shops, said district In-Charge Joint Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

Along with officials Incharge Joint Collector Mourya visited FP shops here on Friday.

On this occasion the Joint Collector distributed subsidized wheat flour to beneficiaries at FP Shop No 09 in the urban area of Giripuram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the State Government has decided to supply wheat flour at Rs 20 per kg across all 26 districts in the State. Accordingly, 50 tonnes of wheat flour have been allotted to Tirupati town. This wheat flour is being distributed to 62,000 ration card holders covered under 102 FP Shops in the town.