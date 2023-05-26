After master plan roads, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati now focuses on widening of busy lanes

Tirupati : The Municipal Corporation after the success of 14 Master Plan roads, in which many of them have already been completed and the remaining in progress, now turned its attention on important thoroughfares and lanes which are crucial to link with main road and for widening to ease traffic congestion.

First, the corporation widened the road linking the Prakasam Road (Chittoor Road) with the Court complex road (Vesalamma Gudi Veedhi) which was considered as a significant achievement.

It is pertinent to note that all these years, the successive elected civic bodies and the people’s representatives like MPs, MLAs and Ministers from the area failed to look into the widening of busy but important lanes. The lane linking Prakasam Road with Court complex road, which was recently widened, always remained congested due to manifold increase of vehicles flow as hundreds of public, litigants, lawyers and court staff have to pass through the narrow road daily and the Prakasam road turning into commercial hub added more to the traffic problem in the lane.

Against this backdrop, the corporation took up the widening of the road successfully within a short time without any hitch thanks to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which gave part of its land.

In the TTD building complex, TTD Kodandarama high school and District Police Office (S V high school) are functioning along the 300 ft road.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay, who were played crucial role in TTD agreeing to part with 5 ft land paving the way for widening 20 ft road, won the appreciation of advocates and the residents of nearby localities, who were not even thought that the widening of road is possible.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior advocate V Sreenivasulu said the widening is indeed a great achievement on the part of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati in the sense that all these years nobody took up the widening though people are suffering.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that responding to a representation from the public, the Corporation proposed three more narrow roads for widening including the road in Bhavani Nagar adjacent to TTD Administrative building, Leelamahal Road and Jabbar Layout Road. “I along with deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay and officials already inspected these roads and soon we will take up the widening of these roads”.