Age limit increased for constable jobs by 2 years

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave green signal to increase the age limit for police constable post candidates by two years. Following the plea of constable job aspirants, the Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the age limit by two years. The age relaxation will benefit thousands of police constable job aspirants.

It may be noted that as per the directions of Chief Minister, the police department issued notification on October 20 to fill 6,100 posts in police department and 411 sub-inspector of police posts.

After appeals by police job aspirants, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting with police officials and took the decision to increase age limit.