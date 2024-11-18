Agency villages to get facelift under PM JANMAN scheme

SRIKAKULAM: Agency area villages will get a facelift with the Pradhana Mantri JANMAN (PM JANMAN) scheme.

Under the scheme, 25 types of development works are proposed in the Agency area villages like road connectivity, internal roads, side drains, streetlights, water supply, school buildings, sanction of RCC roofed houses and other government buildings etc.

The PM JANMAN scheme will be implemented by the Central and State governments and Tribal Welfare department.

The aim of the PM JANMAN scheme is to improve living standards of the tribes and bring them into the mainstream on par with the other advanced communities.

So far, officials concerned initiated steps for identification of required development works for each village in the Agency area and finished the process in some villages.

In the next step, village level meetings will be conducted to finalise the required works for the villages after discussing the proposed works with the villagers. Funds will be allotted to identified villages based on the population as per 2011 Census.

Under the PM JANMAN scheme, Central government would allocate 60 per cent funds and the State government remaining 40 per cent funds for all development works.