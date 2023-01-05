  • Menu
AGM inspects Araku railway station

Additional general manager of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Shrivastava visiting Araku railway station
Additional general manager of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Shrivastava visiting Araku railway station

Interacts with passengers, receives feedback

Visakhapatnam: Additional general manager (AGM) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Shrivastava inspected Araku railway station on Wednesday.

As a part of it, the AGM inspected various amenities and facilities at the station. They included catering stalls, rest house, waiting halls, dormitories and other railway offices in the station.

During his inspection, he interacted with the staff at the station and passengers and received their feedback on the amenities provided by the railways.

The AGM was accompanied by senior divisional signal and telecom engineer Deeptansu Sharma, senior divisional engineer (Central) Prabhat Singh and other officers during his inspection.

