Agnipath agitation: Trains cancelled, some diverted

Visakhapatnam : In view of agitation witnessed in various railway zones, some of the trains passing through Waltair Division remain cancelled and a few diverted. Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) leaving Hyderabad; Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express (12704) leaving Secunderabad; Patna – Ernakulam express (22644) leaving Patna on Friday were cancelled.

Likewise, Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha express (17016) leaving Secunderabad on Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari express (12728) leaving Hyderabad and Secunderabad-Shalimar RRB special express (08036) leaving Secunderabad on Friday remained cancelled. Also, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari express (12727) leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday stands cancelled.

Trains diverted: Meanwhile, Silghat Town- Tambaram express (15630) will run in a diverted route via Kamakhya junction, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon stations. Similarly, Silchar-Trivandrum Central express (12508) will run in a diverted route via Kamakhya junction, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon stations.

In the wake of the students' agitation at railway stations in various states, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said Waltair division has alerted its entire workforce to monitor security situation at stations, colonies and all other railway installations. Also, the DRM is in constant touch with the state administration of AP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and keeps a tab on the security situation. Announcements at stations are being made to appeal to passengers and students to refrain from such acts and maintain peace. DRM appealed to the public to refrain from violent activities and not to destroy any public property.

Due to safety-related works in Salem Division of Southern Railway, Dhanbad Alleppey Bokaro express (13352) is rescheduled to leave by 3hrs from the originating station on June 20 and 27.