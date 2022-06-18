Agnipath scheme an act of Tughlaq says Congress APCC president Dr Sake Sailjanath

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailjanath said, for every action of BJP, there would be equal and opposite reaction.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday, Dr Sailajanath said that the whole India is opposing the dangerous actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi, he said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had grilled Rahul for three days in a case in which not even an FIR was filed. "It is nothing but attention diversion tactics to hoodwink people from the problems they are facing," he said and demanded withdrawal of the ED cases against Rahul Gandhi.

He took strong exception to the introduction of Agnipath recruitment scheme, which would deprive the youth of their future after four years. "It is only a trick to avoid payment of pension to the soldiers," he pointed out.

Narendra Modi lost the credibility to rule the country as he did not commit to the promise to provide employment to two crore youth every year.

Dr Sailajanath condemned the police firing against the youth at Secunderabad railway station. Demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme, he also demanded payment of ex gratia to the family of the youth who was killed in police firing and also to the persons who sustained injuries.

Describing introduction of Agnipath scheme an act of Mohammed Bin Tughlaq, the PCC chief said that recruitment of 46,000 persons in 90 days with a salary of Rs 30,000 is a senseless act. The unemployment rate had gone up to 7.83 percent from 5.6 percent, he said.