AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi

AG&P Pratham, a leading city gas distributor in the country has announced the opening of its exclusive compressed natural gas filling station (CNG) with a De-compressor unit (DCU) to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to Prashanthi Nilayam, households at Puttaparthi and CNG to transport vehicles in Anantapur-Kadapa region. The connected grid lines across these areas extend the reach of natural gas to approximately 1500 households and allow the residents to reap its diverse benefits to the fullest.

The launch event witnessed the esteemed presence of the Chief Guests: Sri R. J Rathnakar, The Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust & Smt. V. Rathna, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya Sai District along with the Senior Management team of AG&P Pratham - Shri. Chiradeep Datta, Chief Operating Officer, AG&P Pratham, and Shri, Susheel Jad, President & General Counsel, AG&P Pratham.

The newly launched CNG station and DCU outlet, covering an extensive area of 8700 sq ft, caters to natural gas needs in the transportation and domestic sectors in the nearby areas of Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, and Gorantala. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to meet the growing demand for CNG across various vehicle types, from three-wheelers to four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. CNG vehicle owners can enjoy significant savings, with fuel costs potentially reduced by up to 30%. In addition to being a sustainable choice, this alternative fuel not only helps keep more money in your pocket but also supports longer engine life, leading to enhanced mileage and lower maintenance expenses.

Commenting on the occasion, Sri R. J Rathnakar said, “In our district, we are happy to welcome a new age of clean energy with the opening of AG&P Pratham’s exclusive CNG cum DCU station. This facility will not only help reduce carbon footprint but also enhance our transportation network. I urge everyone to embrace the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for our community's benefit and to fully appreciate its diverse advantages. As we strive together to build a sustainable future for generations to come, I encourage everyone to consider converting to compressed natural gas (CNG). By making this shift, we significantly contribute to emission reduction and promote environmental responsibility. Let’s make a positive impact on our community and the planet by choosing greener energy sources.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Chirag Patel, Deputy Regional Head - AG&P Pratham said, “In light of the growing global focus on sustainable ecosystems, AG&P Pratham is committed to paving the way for green homes and sustainable mobility in India. Our rapid expansion of advanced City Gas Distribution infrastructure reflects our dedication to this mission. The newly launched CNG and DCU outlet is a significant milestone in our efforts to provide the region with clean, non-pollutant natural gas. With a substantial investment of nearly Rs. 22 crores in this advanced facility, AG&P Pratham is actively spearheading the establishment of a comprehensive pipeline network spanning approximately 24 km, which will be completed in a phased manner over the next 8-9 months. Furthermore, our accessible Piped Natural Gas solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use will not only eliminate the hassles of gas refills but also enhance safety and reduce cost. We are excited to contribute to a greener future for our communities and the environment.”

In addition to the newly inaugurated facilities, AG&P Pratham is set to develop extensive gas infrastructure in Sri Satya Sai, catering to diverse customer segments, including industrial, commercial, and residential users. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of transitioning to a natural gas-based economy and aims to achieve a 20% reduction in carbon emissions. Every domestic gas line will be designed for maximum convenience, featuring enhanced safety, minimal maintenance, zero leakage, and a reliable supply.












































