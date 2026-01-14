AGPL bags ‘Environmental Excellence Award’

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has been recognised for its exceptional environmental stewardship and awarded the prestigious title of ‘Environmental Excellence Award’.

Presented by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the port bagged the award in platinum category at the 19th Environment Partnership Summit and Excellence Awards held in Kolkata.

The recognition reflects the AGPL's commitment towards sustainable development, environmental conservation and responsible infrastructure development.

The port has consistently adopted innovative green practices, energy-efficient technologies and community-driven environmental programmes to minimise ecological impact and promote responsible growth.

Over the past three years, AGPL received six national awards for environmental excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Management said, “The award reflects our entire team's dedication and hard work in ensuring that our operations are conducted with the utmost respect for the environment. We remain committed to continuously improving our environmental performance and setting new benchmarks for sustainable port operations in India.”

Key sustainability initiatives at AGPL include continuous ambient air quality monitoring facilities for real-time compliance with air quality standards, mechanised cargo handling systems to reduce dust emissions and improve operational efficiency, integrated truck tarpaulin covering facilities to prevent spillage and minimise environmental impact during cargo movement and mechanised road cleaning solutions to maintain clean, dust-free port roads, enhancing air quality and worker safety.