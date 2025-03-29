Agriculture, SERP officials undergo training in natural farming

Vijayawada : Natural Farming is not just a practice, it is a knowledge extensive agriculture, stated T Vijay Kumar, Executive vice-chairman of State-owned Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, at the concluding session of the three-day National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) training programme in Guntur on Friday.

The programme, designed for training the officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) was aimed at enhancing the understanding and implementation of natural farming (NF) practices at various levels.

Dr Varaprasad presented scientific study results showcasing natural farming’s positive impact on soil health, crop yield and farmer livelihoods in this connection.

Chandrasekhar of RySS elaborated on promoting natural farming in clusters through participatory exercises, farmer selection and essential support systems such as Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and local marketing channels.

Officials from departments shared their feedbacks of natural farming fields, the APCNF’s programme impact and future improvements. The training concluded with valuable insights into natural farming’s potential to transform agriculture, promote sustainability and enhance farmer well-being.

Dr DV Raidu, Dr Zakir, Chandrasekhar, Raj Kumari, District Project Manager, Chadra Sekhar, MR Gopi Chand, K Suresh and senior officials from RySS participated in the meeting.