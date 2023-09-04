Live
Agrigold victims’ ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on Sept 15
Speakers at the roundtable says that more than 10 lakh Agrigold depositors are still waiting for payments
Rajamahendravaram: Agrigold Customers and Agents Welfare Association (AGCAWA) State general secretary V Tirupati Rao called upon the Agrigold depositors to gather in large numbers for the meeting to be organised in Vijayawada on September 15 under the name of ‘Shankharavam to condemn the government’s negligence towards Agrigold victims.’
He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give justice to 14 lakh people within seven days of his government formation and all the victims within six months, which was not implemented.
Leaders of various parties participated in the all-party roundtable meeting held at the CPI office here on Sunday on Agrigold issue and condemned the negligence of the government.
On this occasion, Tirupati Rao said that payments have been made to some of the victims, who had deposits of less than Rs 20,000. More than 10 lakh Agrigold depositors are still waiting for payments. AGCAWA district president Seshu Kumar, who presided over the meeting, said that all the political parties in the State should recognize this as a public issue and extend support to the victims.
Association State president R Naidu appealed to all parties to support ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ of Agrigold victims.
TDP State executive Secretary Adireddy Vasu said that TDP will stand by the victims of Agrigold. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated the victims of Agrigold and promised to organise a meeting of Agrigold victims with Lokesh after Yuvagalam Padayatra reached Rajahmundry.
CPI district general secretary T Madhu said that the public meeting of Agrigold victims, which will be held in Vijayawada, is a big danger sign for the State government. He warned that if the victims of Agrigold get angry, Jagan will face defeat in the election.
Congess city president Balepalli Muralidhar said that their party has supported the Agrigold movement since the beginning. He said that this issue is also incorporated in the Congress manifesto.
BJP leader Kalepu Satya Sai clarified that the BJP will fight against the state government to support Agrigold victims.