Aha movement for employees: Salaries credited on first day of month

Vijayawada: From ‘Oh God 1st to Aha 1st’ was the expression of the government officials and pensioners as the Government kept its word and credited the salaries into the employees bank accounts despite poor financial conditions inherited from the YSRCP regime.

It was unexpected for the employees who could not hide their joy. For the past four-and-a-half years they were getting their salaries only around the middle of the month or during the third week. The employees associations said they were surprised to see messages from their banks that salary has been credited to their accounts. They called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and thanked him.

They also urged him to resolve other issues like the PRC at the earliest. The government requires Rs 5,500 crore to pay salaries on the first of every month.

However, since the government needs to keep up this practice and ensure that salaries and pensions were paid on first of every month, it requires strong support from the Centre and hence the Chief Minister would be going to New Delhi on July 4. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. He would explain to the PM about the measures the alliance government was taking to streamline the administration and how it had paid salaries and pensions on the first of July. He will discuss the release of funds for Polavaram project and developmental works for the Amaravati capital region.

Since the Union Budget session would begin from July 22, he would urge the PM and the Finance Minister to see that adequate allocation for the Polavaram project and other developmental activities of the state were incorporated in the budget. He would request them to give special consideration to AP in view of the destruction it suffered in the last five years and the joint assurances made by the alliance partners before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.