Ahead of match, ACA officials examine pitch

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) operations team conducted an elaborate inspection of the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA-VDCA) stadium here on Wednesday.

As part of the exercise carried out ahead of the third India Vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) match scheduled on December 6, the ACA officials examined the pitch, and stadium arrangements facilitated for spectators.

Further, they instructed the staff and underlined the need to ensure all arrangements are in place for the forthcoming ODI.

The ACA officials reviewed the pitch conditions, seating arrangements and overall stadium amenities to facilitate a seamless and safe experience for players as well as spectators during the match.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining high arrangement standards during the match to uphold the stadium’s reputation.

With all arrangements in place for the upcoming ODI, the authorities concerned expressed confidence that the match will be conducted in a hassle-free manner.