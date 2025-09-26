AI-powered ICCC to shorten queues, make journeys safer

Tirupati: Tirumala has embraced cutting-edge technology to transform pilgrim management with the launch of India’s first AI-driven Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex–I. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the centre on Thursday, highlighting its role as a milestone in temple governance and a benchmark for enhancing the visitor experience.

The ICCC integrates more than 6,000 AI-enabled cameras across Tirumala, feeding into a system capable of processing 360,000 data payloads per minute, analysing 518 million events daily, and generating 2.5 billion inferences in real time. Powered by Kloudspot Inc. and high-performance computing from NVIDIA, it consolidates live feeds from multiple departments onto a giant video wall, ensuring coordinated action, transparency, and accountability.

For pilgrims, the impact is immediately tangible, shorter, more predictable queues, faster assistance, and clear real-time information during darshan. Staff and temple authorities gain tools for better coordination, rapid escalation, and effective governance, combining crowd management with robust cyber security. The ICCC monitors potential digital threats, misinformation campaigns, and attacks on temple assets while also providing safety measures such as facial recognition for tracing missing persons and guided evacuation support.

The concept of the ICCC emerged after IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s visit to Silicon Valley in October 2024. Inspired by advanced models of AI, digital twins, smart cities, and cybersecurity systems, he advocated adopting frontier technologies at Tirumala to handle the scale and complexity of its pilgrim traffic. Philanthropic contributions and backing from the global diaspora helped bring the initiative to life in time for the peak festive seasons .

Operating as a public–private initiative with a seva-first ethos and no commercial objectives, the ICCC is staffed around the clock by trained personnel who monitor operations and coordinate responses. Advanced dashboards and 3D situational maps allow real-time monitoring of crowd density, prediction of waiting times, and smoother queue management, making it a comprehensive system for both physical and digital safety.