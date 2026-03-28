AI-powered speed guns deployed to tackle rising traffic violations

Visakhapatnam: With a steady surge in the number of vehicles, Visakhapatnam is witnessing increasing traffic congestion across most major junctions.

To counter this challenge, traffic authorities have intensified enforcement drives, carrying out checks both in the morning and at night.

These inspections have led to a rise in issuing of challans for various traffic violations.

Despite strict monitoring system in place, reckless driving by a section of motorists continues to put lives in danger, resulting in a number of road accidents, fatalities and serious injuries.

To address this growing concern, the city police are adopting advanced, technology-driven solutions to improve enforcement and ensure safer roads.

As part of the move, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi decided to enhance electronic surveillance in high-risk areas with support from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg.

In line with this, the GVMC handed over two advanced laser speed guns, worth approximately Rs.18 lakh, to the Visakhapatnam traffic police.

These devices can detect violations such as over-speeding, riding without helmets, pillion riders without helmets, triple riding and driving against traffic flow from distances up to 100 meters.

The system instantly captures and records offender details, enabling authorities to issue challans without fail.

Further strengthening enforcement, South Asian LPG has sanctioned an additional laser speed gun under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The device is expected to be handed over tothe city police shortly.

All the devices will be integrated with the National Informatics Centre, enabling real-time, AI-powered and contactless issuance of penalties.

Officials believe this integration will significantly improve compliance and reduce violations in high-traffic zones.

Earlier, the City Police Commissioner introduced several welfare measures for traffic personnel to enhance their working conditions. They include distributing air-conditioned helmets and cooling radium jackets, allowing police personnel to carry out their duties comfortably.

The city police are optimistic that the combined approach of stricter enforcement, adoption of advanced technology and improved personnel welfare will contribute to safer roads and better traffic management across Visakhapatnam.