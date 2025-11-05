AI transforming legal profession

Vijayawada: A seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Legal Practice’ was jointly organised by the Bezwada Bar Association and the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) at the Bar Association Hall here on Tuesday. The session was led by KLU University Professor Hari Kiran Vegi, who delivered an insightful lecture on the growing role of AI in the legal field. In his address, Prof Hari Kiran explained how Artificial Intelligence can be effectively used by lawyers to access information quickly and improves efficiency in their profession.

He elaborated on practical ways to integrate AI tools in legal research, documentation, and case management, and emphasised the importance of using the technology responsibly. Speaking on the occasion, Bezwada Bar Association President AK Basha said that with the advent of AI, many processes have become easier and faster. “AI doesn’t eliminate jobs; it assists us in performing our work more effectively,” he said.

AP Bar Council Member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad highlighted that AI has become an invaluable tool for the legal fraternity. “Earlier, finding a single judgment used to take days. Now, AI helps us retrieve relevant judgments within minutes. It’s a game-changer for lawyers, especially juniors, who can learn and research faster,” he observed. Senior lawyer Padmanabham, along with several senior and junior advocates, participated in the seminar and appreciated the detailed presentation.