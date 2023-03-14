AIIMS Mangalagiri celebrates 4 years of service

Vijayawada: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri, completed four years of service with increase in patient footfall from 40 per day at the beginning to more than 2,000 a day now. The AIIMS Mangalagiri celebrated four years of service on Monday

Speaking to The Hans India, AIIMS Mangalagiri director and CEO Dr Mukesh Tripathi said that people can get high-end and specialised treatment at AIIMS at low cost. He said that they are providing specialised treatment in all wings at affordable and reasonable cost. At present 550 beds are available as against the total target of 960 beds.

The director said that the hospital has been providing free services under Aarogyasri and Ayushman besides implementing Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to expedite the outpatient registration process.

Explaining the four years expansion process of AIIMS, director Tripathi said that former Union minister JP Nadda laid foundation for the hospital on December 19, 2015 and outpatient services commenced on March 12, 2019. The inpatient services started on July 11, 2020, CT and MRI services launched on May 7, 2021 and advanced life support ambulance services started on July 7, 2021.

The director said at present ICU services, trauma and emergency services, MRI, High Energy Linac, low energy Linac, High Dose Brachytherapy, 128 slice CT simulator, PET CT facilities and cardiology services will be made available when every faculty joins the department.

Speaking on the occasion of completing 4 years, hospital superintendent Vineet Thomas Abraham explained patient care services available in the hospital and about all the departments. He said various surgeries like advanced cataract and retinal surgeries, laparoscopic, hip and knee replacement surgeries, arthroscopy surgeries were performed in the institute. Several patients praised the service attitude of the doctors at the hospital.

AIIMS dean (academic) Dr Joy A Ghoshal, Shreemanta Kuamr Dash, dean (exams), Deepti Vepakomma, dean (research), Dr Sankaran, chairman, media cell and Dr K Vamsikrishna Reddy spokesperson were present.