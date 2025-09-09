AIIMS Mangalagiri Declaration to address antimicrobial resistance

Mangalagiri: AIIMS Mangalagiri hosted the national annual conference ASPICON 2025 recently, culminating in the release of a significant document, the ‘AIIMS Mangalagiri Declaration.’ This 42-point guide aims to improve Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) practices across India, directly addressing the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

India faces a significant burden from infectious diseases, which is now compounded by the widespread misuse of antimicrobial agents.

This has led to bacteria becoming resistant to common drugs, resulting in higher morbidity and mortality from both hospital- and community-acquired infections. The conference, themed ‘Asserting AMR Awareness,’” focused on a national strategy to combat this crisis.

Developed through a rigorous Delphi model — a structured technique for achieving consensus among a panel of experts through a series of questionnaires — the declaration provides integrated guidance for AMS. The key takeaway is its potential to become a mandatory accreditation requirement for all hospitals in India.

The Society for Antimicrobial Stewardship Practices in India (SASPI), in collaboration with AIIMS Mangalagiri, announced plans to work with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to adopt the declaration as a national standard. This would make responsible antimicrobial use a fundamental part of hospital accreditation, ensuring consistent, high-quality practices nationwide. The declaration was officially released by prominent figures in public health, including Dr. Atul Goel, former Director General of Health Services.

The conference brought together over 400 delegates and 100 speakers, emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to translate awareness into effective action against AMR.