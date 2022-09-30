AIIMS trainers teach CPR at SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur District): In collaboration with AIIMS Mangalagiri and American Heart Association, SRM University - AP organised community training on CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – Hands-only CPR) on World Heart Day here on Thursday, with the slogan 'Your hands can save lives'.

SRM-AP Medical Officer Dr CH Lakshmi Rajyam explained the importance of heart health and CPR training. The community training held by the university aimed at educating participants on the essential skill of performing Hands-only CPR to sustain life until advanced help arrives by artificially circulating oxygen to the brain.

The trainers from AIIMS conducted the session through simulation mode with one mannequin per person. The methodology of proper implementation of CPR during an emergency was conveyed through a video-supported practical session.

The World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year to create awareness on the importance of heart health and prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are main cause of death claiming approximately 18.6 million lives every year globally.

The theme for World Heart Day for 2022 is 'Use Heart for Every Heart.'