Aisan upgrades infra at Govt girls high school

Aisan upgrades infra at Govt girls high school
MD of Aisan Yasunori Sakaue and Sri City Director Nirisha Sannareddy inaugurating the upgraded infrastructure at Satyavedu government girls high school on Wednesday

Highlights

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Aisan Auto Parts India, a Sri City based Japanese auto components manu-facturing company, in collaboration with Sri City Foundation, has sig-nificantly upgraded the infrastructure at Satyavedu Government Girls High School.

Tirupati : As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Aisan Auto Parts India, a Sri City based Japanese auto components manu-facturing company, in collaboration with Sri City Foundation, has sig-nificantly upgraded the infrastructure at Satyavedu Government Girls High School. With an investment of Rs.30 lakh, multiple new ameni-ties were inaugurated on Wednesday by Yasunori Sakaue, Managing Director, Aisan, and Nireesha Sannareddy, Director (CSR), Sri City. The newly provided facilities include a multipurpose hall, upgraded student restrooms, renovation of the sick room and kitchen, addition-al roofing structures, a developed playground and enhanced greenery around the campus with a dedicated water pipeline and taps for maintenance.

At the event, Yasunori Sakaue conveyed his delight in contributing to educational progress and reaffirmed

Aisan’s dedication to supporting such initiatives inthe future. Nireesha Sannareddy applauded Aisan’s CSR efforts and reaffirmed Sri City Foundation’s commitment to strengthening educational and healthcare infrastructure.

