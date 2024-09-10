AISB demands to solve edu sector issues

Kadapa: All India Student Block (AISB) State chief secretary Jayawardhan has warned of initiating student movement in the State if the Central and State governments fail to address the issues plaguing education sector.

Speaking with the media here on Monday, Jayawardhan criticised both the governments for promoting corporate education instead of strengthening public education. He also criticised the government for failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 15,000 per annum for each student’s education and for not filling vacant posts in public education sector.

Jayawardhan emphasised the need for students to work sincerely towards addressing unemployment issues in the State. “If the governments fail to address the issues in education sector, we will be forced to launch student movement across the State,” he stated. He also announced the election of Sagili Rajendra as the district convener of AISB in Kadapa.