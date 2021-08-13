AISF celebrates 86th Foundation Day

The members of the All India Students Federation (AISF) celebrated the 86th Foundation Day of their organisation, at CSR Sarma College in Ongole on Thursday.



Former district secretary of AISF R Venkata Rao hoisted the flag and said that AISF is the national level Left ideology students union in the country, that was established on August 12, 1936, and participated in the freedom struggle.

The district secretary P Ramanjaneyulu said that the federation is fighting for the welfare of poor students, and those who received help have achieved great positions in politics.

District president Lakshmareddy said that AISF works with the slogan 'Fight for education, Educate for Fight'. He said that the scientific education system is the need of the hour, and announced that AISF will agitate for that. He demanded that the State government release the revised job calendar for the total 235794 posts vacant, instead of the earlier job calendar with just 10,143 posts.

The AISF district leaders Nagendra Babu, Sai, Gopi, Ravi, Ramesh and others also participated in the programme.