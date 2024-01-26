AITUC alleges BJP govt. of cheating people

The AITUC alleged that the BJP government at the center is cheating by not implementing its promises and accused that all the agricultural, industrial, transport and mineral wealth is being given to Adani, Ambani and other corporate powers. He said cases and harassment are being carried out on those questioned. It violates the Constitution by writing down the rights of the people and the rights of the states.

the AITUC said that during Modi's rule, Adani and Ambanis joined the list of world's rich and poor farmers, agricultural workers, unorganized workers went into debt and about 1,50,000 people committed suicide in these 10 years. They said uicides increased by 26% after BJP came to power for the second time.

A protest was held at Bobbili NTR Bomma Center to implement Swaminathan Committee's recommendations, to give workers a minimum wage of 26,000, to stop the privatization of steel plants, to give a minimum pension of 9 thousand to EPF pensioners and to abolish 4 labor code laws. In this program

Rythu Sangam District President Singireddy Gopalu, IFTU District Leaders Pilla Lakshmana Rao, AITUC District Deputy Secretary Munakala Srinivasa Rao, CITU District President Potnuru Shankarrao, Pensioners Association Leaders Thallapudi Apparao and others participated.



