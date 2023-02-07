AITUC starts 36-hour-long hunger strike for wage revision

Visakhapatnam: Demanding immediate implementation of the 2017 wage revision, AITUC-affiliated unions launched a 36-hour hunger strike from Monday morning to Tuesday evening at Visakha Ukkunagaram administration building here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC general secretary D Adinarayana said after several struggles, management and unions came to an agreement in 2021 in the National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) meeting and decided to implement wage revision in RINL as implemented in SAIL.

As per the agreement made at NJCS, it should have been implemented in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by now. However, the management is postponing it even now, Adinarayana alleged.

AITUC leaders K S N Rao and J Ramakrishna said that workers are fighting against privatisation of the VSP on one side and working hard to improve the company's productivity on the other.

The AITUC leaders demanded an immediate implementation of the new wage which has been kept pending for long.

Trade union leaders J Ayodhya Ram, U Rama Swamy, Y Mastanappa, Ganapathi Reddy, G R K Naidu, among others, were present.