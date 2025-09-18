AIYF demands white paper on vacant posts

Vijayawada: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the number of vacant posts in government departments and accused the coalition government of failing to address the growing unemployment crisis in the state.

AIYF state committee organised a state-level conference on the ‘Nirudyoga Avedana’ on the unemployed youth problems at the Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Wednesday. AIYF state president M Yugandhar presided over the seminar, and CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna, eminent political analyst T Lakshmi Narayana and former AIYF National Secretary G Eswaraiah attended the conference.

Addressing the gathering, speakers alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to keep his election promises and was pushing the state towards destructive privatisation policies. They criticised the government for neglecting universities, delaying DSC recruitment, and removing volunteers and youth from government-linked jobs. They warned that if the government does not act, AIYF will intensify its agitation across the state to protect the interests of unemployed youth.

Ramakrishna said that while the state has nearly 3.20 lakh vacancies, the government has not come forward with a clear recruitment plan. He said that despite promises of 20 lakh jobs, government data itself revealed that 1.56 crore people remain unemployed, a majority of them between the ages of 18 and 50. He also condemned the government for not releasing the results of DSC examinations and for failing to fill backlog vacancies for SC, ST, and reserved categories.

Political analyst T Lakshmi Narayana demanded for the release of a white paper on vacancies and unemployment. Also, he asked for a discussion on unemployment in the Assembly and formation of a ministerial sub-committee. AIYF former National Secretary G Eswaraiah demanded for immediate release of unemployment allowance. He called for the filling of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities and schools.